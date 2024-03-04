Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt launches Social Defence Fellowship to support marginalised communities

This public-private partnership seeks to leverage the expertise of senior private sector professionals alongside the vision of senior civil servants, according to an official statement

student, studying, education, college, kota

Five social defence fellows have been carefully selected from a competitive pool of over 840 applicants nationwide, the social justice and empowerment ministry said | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 04 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

In a joint initiative aimed at empowering marginalised communities across India, the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), under the ministry of social justice and empowerment, has partnered with The Nudge Institute, a Bangalore-based non-profit organisation, to launch the 'Social Defence Fellowship'.
This public-private partnership seeks to leverage the expertise of senior private sector professionals alongside the vision of senior civil servants, according to an official statement.
Five social defence fellows have been carefully selected from a competitive pool of over 840 applicants nationwide, the social justice and empowerment ministry said.
These fellows, boasting an average of over 25 years of experience, bring a wealth of knowledge from spearheading transformative initiatives across various sectors. They have undergone a rigorous selection process and will work full-time within the government system for a duration of 18 months, it said.
The ministry, serving as the nodal ministry for the welfare of marginalised and vulnerable sections of society, underscored the significance of this initiative, saying each fellow will collaborate closely with senior officials, focusing on priority areas such as fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within marginalised communities, enhancing access to welfare schemes and services, and promoting education empowerment initiatives.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

