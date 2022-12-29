JUST IN
Delhi to ring in New Year in chilly weather as IMD predicts cold wave
Andhra stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Tracking, panic buttons in all Chandigarh public vehicles from Jan 31
India's public digital platforms have delivered social inclusion: Vaishnaw
Rural, semi-rural areas are high on priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh
Labour ministry looking to replace 'minimum wage' by 'living wage': Report
Land compensation to farmers up, flat registry scheme soon: Noida Authority
LIVE updates: Lack of info on China's COVID outbreak stirs global concerns
Disney's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion at global box office
Rajasthan Congress MPs, MLAs to walk 15 km on 28th of each month in public
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi to ring in New Year in chilly weather as IMD predicts cold wave
icon-arrow-left
Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony
Business Standard

MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured the Legislative Council that he would direct the Police Department not to arrest Uddhav Thackeray-led party MLA Nitin Deshmukh

Topics
Maharashtra | Uddhav Thackeray | Eknath Shinde

ANI  General News 

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured the Legislative Council that he would direct the Police Department not to arrest Uddhav Thackeray-led party MLA Nitin Deshmukh.

Deshmukh and police officials got into a verbal spat on Wednesday as he attempted to enter Ravi Bhavan with several party workers, in Nagpur.

Anil Parab of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led party had raised the issue of Deshmukh who was booked under section 353A.

Deshmukh accompanied by his supporters had reached Ravi Bhawan on Wednesday to attend a meeting at the official residence of the Leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve.

The meeting was called by Uddhav Thackeray. Upon reaching Ravi Bhawan, Deshmukh was asked to take an entry pass for his supporters to get access.

However, after initially agreeing to take the entry pass for his supporters he later refused, culminating into a heated argument.

The issue was also raised in the legislative assembly by Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

Replying to him, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that Deshmukh was booked under 353 A as he used cuss words and tried to assault the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU