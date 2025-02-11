Business Standard

Prayagraj issues traffic ban ahead of Maha Kumbh's Maghi Purnima Snan

Prayagraj issues traffic ban ahead of Maha Kumbh's Maghi Purnima Snan

Prayagraj has enforced strict traffic restrictions ahead of Maghi Purnima at the Maha Kumbh to manage crowds and ensure public safety

Prayagraj: Devotees walk along pontoon bridges during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh
Feb 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Prayagraj authorities have announced stringent traffic restrictions ahead of Maghi Purnima, one of the most sacred bathing days at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. As millions of devotees prepare to take a holy dip, officials are prioritising crowd control following the stampede on January 29 that claimed at least 30 lives.  
To prevent overcrowding, the fair area has been designated a no-vehicle zone since 4 am on Tuesday, with restrictions extending citywide from 5 pm onwards. Devotees arriving from outside must park their vehicles in designated zones along specific routes. Emergency and essential services remain exempt.  
 

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews safety measures 

Amid heightened safety concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with police and civic officials on Monday night. Stressing the importance of a structured traffic and crowd management plan, he urged authorities to fully use the 500,000-vehicle parking capacity to ease congestion.  
 
 
“Long queues of vehicles should not be allowed to form on roads. Traffic congestion must be prevented at all costs,” he directed. The restrictions also apply to Kalpvasis, devotees who reside at the Sangam for a fixed period during the Kumbh.  
 

Stampede sparks investigation, compensation announced 

The new measures follow the stampede during the second Shahi Snan (holy bath) on Mauni Amavasya, which left 30 dead and 60 injured. A viral video from the scene shows barricades set up to regulate movement, but the surging crowd broke through, causing chaos.  

In response, a three-member judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the incident. The panel, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer VK Singh, will submit its findings within a month.  
 
Meanwhile, the chief minister has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.   
The Maha Kumbh, recognised as the world’s largest religious gathering, began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. As of February 10, an astonishing 447.4 million devotees had already participated, with numbers expected to rise further on Maghi Purnima. 
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

