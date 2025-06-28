Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Three to four armed commandos will accompany the AAIB DG during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Yugandhar is leading a team that is investigating the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight which claimed at least 270 lives. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has extended an armed security cover to GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, who is leading the probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, official sources said on Saturday.

Commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had taken over the charge of his X-category security sometime back based on a Union Home Ministry order, a source said.

The security cover was provided to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director general following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, the source said.

Three to four armed commandos will accompany the AAIB DG during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country.

 

Yugandhar is leading a team that is investigating the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight which claimed at least 270 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
