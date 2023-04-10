close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt releases SOP for child helpline 1098, to have a 24*7 control room

The government has come out with standard operating procedures for child helpline 1098 which will have a 24x7 dedicated control room in each state and Union territory

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Child Helpline

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has come out with standard operating procedures for child helpline 1098 which will have a 24x7 dedicated control room in each state and Union territory and will be integrated with emergency response support system 112.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will provide necessary technical infrastructure for setting up of control rooms in all states and UTs where child helpline and women helpline call takers shall be co-located so as to handle women and child related calls in a single location.

The helpline operator has to have a Masters in Law/Social Work/Sociology/Social Science/ Psychology with at least five years' experience of working on relevant domains in an administrative set-up with a government or non-government project/programme and preferably with at least one-year experience of counselling either within or outside the same set-up, the SOP stated.

The operator should be preferably a resident of the local community so that local human resource and expertise is utilized for effective functioning of the centre, it said.

The WCD-Control Room shall work in close coordination and supervision of State Child Protection Society (SCPS) in matters related to children, it said.

The states have been asked to identify state-level nodal officer and second-level nodal officer with one of them possessing technical knowledge and expertise to support C-DAC.

Also Read

SC refuses to hear plea seeking SOP for Indians travelling to abroad

PSBs to soon have a helpline for customer grievance redressal: Report

Enable GPS on ambulances, establish control room for traffic management: HC

1 child or youth died every 4.4 sec in 2021: UN report on child mortality

18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017: Govt

Delhi HC upholds ban on the manufacture, sale of gutka, pan masala

MCD to increase green waste management centres to 52 in Delhi: Official

DOPT, PMO report sharp decline in RTI backlog by over 70%, says CHRI

EC grants national party status to AAP; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose tag

Won't back down from truth no matter how many desert him: Priyanka on Rahul

The states need to provide sufficient space for setting up the WCD Control Room and WHL and CHL call-takers to be co-located in same control room premises, it said.

The SOP state that call operators should be trained for answering calls and shall practise on scripts for answering various categories of calls.

"Whenever a call is made to 1098, it is auto-routed to concerned State's or UT's WCD Control Room. Caller's identification and caller location is obtained through telephone subscriber database and location based services," it said.

The SOP said once a call lands on WCD-CR, a unique ID number is generated for each call and call is transferred to the call operator.

"The decision of transferring the call to CHL units shall be done within five minutes of the call," it stated.

Topics : government of India | helpline

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon