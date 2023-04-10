close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Won't back down from truth no matter how many desert him: Priyanka on Rahul

In an affectionate social media post for Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won't back down from the truth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an affectionate social media post for Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won't back down from the truth no matter how many turn their "turn their knives in his back".

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10.

In a post on Instagram, the Congress leader posted a photograph of her working with Rahul Gandhi in snowed-in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.

"So there's a Sibling's Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won't back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," she said in her post.

"I am proud of you and always will be," she added.

The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

I-T dept challenges NCLT order approving Suraksha's Jaypee Infratech bid

Ukraine wants tighter ties with India, visit by PM Modi: Ukraine minister

Wrong to say Gehlot govt not acting against corruption: Pawan Khera

China criticises Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Congress gained power in Himachal by making false promises: Anurag Thakur

Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos and photographs of the fun fight shared by the Congress went viral immediately.

There have been several other instances.

A video from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments was also distributed widely.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon