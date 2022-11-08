JUST IN
Mangroves can help meet NDC targets, India can share experience: Minister
Business Standard

Enable GPS on ambulances, establish control room for traffic management: HC

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the authorities to install GPS tracking systems on ambulances in the State to enable them to travel uninterrupted in traffic

Topics
GPS devices | Traffic safety | High Court

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Ambulance
Representative image

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the authorities to install GPS tracking systems on ambulances in the State to enable them to travel uninterrupted in traffic.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale gave this direction after hearing a petition by 'Bharat Punaruttana Trust'.

The High Court then adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

All the ambulances in Karnataka have to be enabled with GPS tracking systems and they should also be regularly monitored, the court has said.

The government was directed to issue necessary circulars in this regard to ambulance owners and manufacturers so that both government and private ambulances are enabled with Global Positioning System (GPS).

The court also directed for the establishment of a control room for the management of ambulances. The control rooms should be able to control the traffic on the roads while ambulances are travelling. The tender process for the same should be commenced at the earliest, the court said.

The court also directed for a report on the implementation of an earlier circular by the Police Commissioner regarding uninterrupted movement of ambulances during the movement of VIPs.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:11 IST

