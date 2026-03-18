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Govt taking action against coaching centres for misleading ads: Minister

Issues of misleading advertisements by coaching centres have come down relatively, Pralhad Joshi said, adding that many measures have been taken against violation

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Union minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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The government has taken various measures to protect the interest of consumers, including action against coaching centres for misleading advertisements, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister said many notices were issued to coaching centres. Besides, penalties have been levied for misleading advertisements.

Issues of misleading advertisements by coaching centres have come down relatively, Joshi said, adding that many measures have been taken against violation of consumer protection rights.

Tributes were paid to former member Kavuru Sambasiva Rao who passed away last week as soon as the House met for the day. The members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect.

 

Soon after the obituary reference, an anguished Birla told the members that it was not a good practice to chat with each other when the House was paying tributes to members who have passed away.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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