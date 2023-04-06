Govt to audit roads, buildings to ensure no cost-escalation: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to conduct a construction audit of roads and buildings to ensure there is no cost escalation after administrative approvals, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said during Question Hour on Thursday.

An enormous increase has been witnessed in the cost of construction of roads and buildings during the past five years and a construction audit would help arrest such cost-escalation, he said in the Assembly.

Sukhu added that the state was passing through a financial crisis and accused the previous BJP government of opening institutions indiscriminately during the election year.

"It would have been better if the previous BJP government had provided sufficient funds for the Mandi Degree College instead of opening more colleges," he added.

Replying to a question from Anil Sharma of the BJP, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the construction of buildings of Mandi Degree College would be completed during this year.

He added there have been some alterations in the structure of the buildings and an additional fund of Rs 14 crore was required to complete the construction work.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said construction work at the college is withheld due to non-release of funds.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Ajay Solanki, the chief minister said 1,031 bigha land had been given for IIM, Sirmaur, and that the government would review the allotment.

He said in case it is found that excess land had been given, the right of affected people on the land would be restored.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the construction of buildings of IIM, Sirmaur, is being done by the Union government and the construction of an alternate road to replace the one passing through the allotted land is under progress.