CAG calls upon supreme audit institutions to work for mutual benefits

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Chairman Girish Chandra Murmu has called upon the supreme audit institutions to work on motto of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) -- Mutual Experience Benefits All.
Addressing as the chair of the Knowledge Share Committee (KSC) of INTOSAI in Brazil this morning, Murmu called upon the members to create global knowledge centres for imparting training to the field-level practitioners of supreme audit institutions by identifying the gaps which such global knowledge centres can fill, steering INTOSAI community towards the higher motto of ensuring that no one is left behind.
Underlining the major challenge of implementation of KSC products at the cutting-edge level of SAIs, he sought innovative suggestions from members to shape KSC strategies for the next three years.
Murmu highlighted that KSC and its working groups, during the last three years, have been instrumental in recognizing the professional requirements of supreme audit institutions and bridging the gaps by developing valuable guidance for public sector audit, covering a variety of people-centric issues such as the audit of plastic waste, sustainable transport, climate financing, audit of sustainability issues, cyber security and data protection, audit of IT Governance, data analytics.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 19:12 IST
