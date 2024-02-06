Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to fence entire 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar: Amit Shah

The move could virtually put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) prevalent along the porous border

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.
The move could virtually put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) prevalent along the porous border.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any document.
The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.
Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border.
The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border.
In a post on X, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.
"It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," he said.
The home minister said a 10-km stretch of the border in Moreh in Manipur has already been fenced.
Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a hybrid surveillance system are under execution.
"They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," he said.

Also Read

Dozens of junta forces surrender: Myanmar rebels as offensive gathers pace

Foreign nationals, aid workers moved to safety from Myanmar fighting

Beijing lodges protest to Myanmar as its artillery fire injures five

UN Security Council, minus China, Russia condemns Myanmar military actions

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

PM Modi courts top global executives for investment in oil, gas sector

Decoded: Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill covers live-in relationships

Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend water Act to decriminalise minor offences

UAE grants Golden Visa to educator and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

MCD introduces cut motion in House, financial powers of Mayor to increase

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Myanmar India-Myanmar border Border fencing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon