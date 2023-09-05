Govt to organise campaign during Oct 2-31 for improving cleanliness

The Central government will organise Special Campaign 3.0 to improve cleanliness and disposal of pending references from October 2 to 31 to give special attention to field and outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Minister of Personnel will be the nodal department for coordinating and steering the campaign across the country and overseeing the implementation of Special Campaign 3.0 scheduled to be conducted in all the offices and organisations of government of India, ministries and departments.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the Special Campaign 3.0.The government will organize the Special Campaign 3.0 on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in 2021 and 2022 on the same theme. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to all Secretaries of the government of India seeking their personal involvement in the success of the campaign.

"Special Campaign 3.0 is a sequel of the Special campaigns conducted in 2021 and 2022 from 2nd October to 31st October. The Special Campaign 2.0 conducted in 2022 covered over one lakh government offices in the entire length and breadth of the country. These offices collectively cleared about 89.8 lakh square feet of space and put them into productive usage. A revenue of Rs 370.83 crores earned from scrap disposal, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh Public Grievances Redressed, 8998 MP's references replied," said the Ministry in a statement.

The Special Campaign 3.0 will be organized in two phases, the preparatory phase (September 15 to September 30, 2023) and the implementation phase (October 2 to October 31, 2023).

During the preparatory phase, ministries and departments will mobilize the offices or officers and ground functionaries for the campaign, appoint nodal officers in each of their campaign offices, arrange training for the nodal officers about their role in the Campaign, identify pending references, identify campaign sites for cleanliness, and assess the volume of redundant materials to be disposed of and finalise the procedures for their disposal.

During the implementation phase, ministries and departments will make efforts to achieve the targets identified in the preparatory phase, utilize the campaign to improve records management, and document the best practices that evolved during the campaign.