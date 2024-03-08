Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Women focal point of all governance initiatives: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

In a post on X, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing cooking gas cylinder prices by Rs 100

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the focal point of all initiatives of his government is women.
On #InternationalWomensDay, celebrating the women of Assam; courageous, enterprising, resilient and changemakers. We are committed to ensure that each women in the State gets a fair opportunity to grow as the focal point of all our governance initiatives are women! the CM said on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In another post, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing cooking gas cylinder prices by Rs 100.
With the earlier cut of ?200 & latest cut of ?100 on LPG cylinders, our mothers and sisters can now significantly save and put this money to better use. On behalf of entire #ModiParivarAssam, I sincerely thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for this bold decision, he added.
Announcing the price cut on the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday, the PM said it will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting Nari Shakti' (women power).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Assam's world-class sports venues to spice up Khelo India Varsity Games

Cong leader Rahul resumes 'Nyay Yatra', heads towards Gujarat's Panchmahal

6 years after severing ties, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to return to NDA

Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal, Mann launch AAP's political campaign in Delhi

Congress in Kerala in quandary as stalwart Karunakaran's daughter joins BJP

Sena Vs Sena: SC questions speaker's verdict, summons original records

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Women leaders women rights women in India Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon