Grammy winner Ricky Kej alleges theft at Bengaluru home by Zomato agent

Grammy winner Ricky Kej alleges theft at Bengaluru home by Zomato agent

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej shared CCTV footage alleging a Zomato delivery agent trespassed into his Bengaluru home and stole a sump cover, prompting responses from Zomato Care and city police

Ricky Kej

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Saturday shared a video on X in which a person is seen trespassing into his Bengaluru home and stealing a sump cover. Kej alleged that the person was a Zomato delivery agent.
 
In his post, the noted musician and composer wrote: “I was robbed! Dear @zomato, @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump cover. This was at 6 o’clock in the evening. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 minutes earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime.” 
 
 
What details did Ricky Kej share from the CCTV footage? 

“You can see the CCTV footage from two angles. Also screenshots of his face, and the number plate. The number appears to be KA03HY8751? on a red Honda Activa. Possible for you or the @BlrCityPolice to provide assistance as to who this person is? Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you too!” he added.
 
How did Zomato respond to the allegation? 
Zomato Care replied to the post, calling the incident concerning. “Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with you further,” it said.
 
What was the response from Bengaluru City Police? 
Bengaluru City Police, through its official account, also replied to the post, asking the composer to share the location of the incident and his contact number.
 
Who is Ricky Kej? 
Kej is an Indian music composer, singer and environmentalist, with three Grammys — the most prestigious music award — under his belt. He is also a United Nations goodwill ambassador and a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.
 

Topics : Grammy nomination theft Zomato

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

