Home / India News / Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC

The ACC has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

The government has extended the tenure of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC by one year, an official notification said.

Singh who was due to retire on July 31, will now lead the power giant for till July-end 2026. NTPC is India's largest power producing entity under Ministry of Power.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification.

 

In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC, as its string of struggle in finding the right candidates for top job at PSUs continued.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) interviewed a dozen candidates -- half of them directors on board of NTPC and other state-owned firms -- but found none suitable for the CMD's post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

