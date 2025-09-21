Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role

Amit Shah, Home Minister

"You too can adopt indigenous products in your daily use, make every home a symbol of swadeshi, and contribute to building a self-reliant nation," Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi with hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to adopt indigenous products in daily use as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role.

The home minister said that in his address to the nation, PM Modi called for adopting 'swadeshi' and explained how NEXT Gen GST will strengthen self-reliance.

Shah said initiatives have been taken to reduce GST in sectors like agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber to boost manufacturing.

 

"You too can adopt indigenous products in your daily use, make every home a symbol of swadeshi, and contribute to building a self-reliant nation," Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi with hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India's growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat and linking a boost to 'swadeshi' products to the country's prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said swadeshi will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

