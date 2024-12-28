Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat CM launches 'SWAR' platform to overcome language barriers

Gujarat CM launches 'SWAR' platform to overcome language barriers

SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform was launched on the occasion of Good Governance Day on December 25

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a new citizen-centric initiative called the SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform, according to an official press release.

The SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform was launched on the occasion of Good Governance Day on December 25.

The release dated December 28 reads, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Team Gujarat has consistently implemented various initiatives and schemes aimed at improving the "ease of living" for its citizens. On December 25, Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister launched a new citizen-centric initiative called the SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform."

 

As per the release, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Bhashini Team (National Language Translation Mission), has developed the SWAR platform.

This innovative platform leverages technology to overcome language barriers. The Speech-to-Text feature has also been integrated into the Gujarat CMO website.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi punctures Bharat Global's 10,000% stock rally over fake disclosures

Modi, Narendra Modi

Double engine govt becoming symbol of good governance, says PM Modi

SC, Supreme Court

Guj properties law: Presumption of constitutionality attached to enactment

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements commissions 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat

poor family, children, malnutrition,

Gujarat faces alarming malnutrition rate despite Rs 2,879 cr central aid

With the Speech-to-Text functionality, citizens can dictate their messages instead of typing them manually. The SWAR platform uses the indigenous artificial intelligence system, Bhashini, to facilitate this.

This technological advancement will enable the state government to reach a larger audience and significantly improve grievance redressal and feedback mechanisms.

In the future, the SWAR platform will support the Chief Minister's Office by incorporating advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Resources such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Open Source Generative AI (GenAI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computer Vision will be integrated into the resource library as per CMO requirements.

Through the SWAR platform, even citizens unfamiliar with English keyboards can easily submit their applications or grievances by voice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manmohan singh funeral

LIVE news: Former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites performed at Nighambodh Ghat with state honours

President Murmu pays last respect to Manmohan Singh

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh: Portrait of a technocrat as a practitioner of politics

medicine, Drugs

111 drug samples tested in November found 'not of standard quality': CDSCO

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records wettest December day in 101 years; IMD issues 'yellow' alert

Topics : Gujarat Gujarat government BJP languages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon