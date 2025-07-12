Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Gujarat reports 34% drop in TB cases, 37% fall in mortality rate in 2023

Gujarat reports 34% drop in TB cases, 37% fall in mortality rate in 2023

Governor Acharya Devvrat, along with CM Bhupendra Patel, reviewed progress under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in a meeting with senior Health and Family Welfare Department officials at Raj Bhavan

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

The Gujarat government on Friday said the state witnessed 34 per cent reduction in the number of new tuberculosis patients and 37 per cent reduction in mortality rate in 2023 when compared to 2015.

A release said Governor Acharya Devvrat held a meeting with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and conducted a comprehensive review of the work being done under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.  "In Gujarat, the number of new TB patients in 2023 has decreased by 34 per cent and deaths by 37 per cent compared to 2015. For this, the Union government has given Gujarat first place in the 'States with Most Improvement' category" officials told the governor," the release said.

 

"The governor requested the officials to work as a movement to make Gujarat completely TB free. He said officials should not be lax in the work of TB control. He asked them to work seriously to achieve the target and to spread more awareness among the people about TB. CM Patel asked officials to do planned work for the eradication of TB," the release informed.  "So far this year, 65,471 TB patients have been registered. As many as 60,199 nutrition kits have been distributed by 10,910 Nikshay Mitros in the state this year," it said. The meeting in Raj Bhavan was attended by Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dhananjay Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Governor Ashok Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey and Urban Health Director Harshad Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

