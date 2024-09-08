Business Standard
Home / India News / PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin in UP building collapse

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin in UP building collapse

Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to the building collapse and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse at Transport Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday evening.
According to officials, the incident, which involved a three-storeyed medical warehouse collapsing, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured. The injured people were admitted to three hospitals in the Krishna Nagar area, with some already discharged.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PM Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to the building collapse and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.
 
"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PM said in a post on X.
"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.
Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse.

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Over 60 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains today

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L for next of kin, Rs 50K for injured in Lucknow building collapse

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Punjab, Haryana HC dismisses plea of Cong MLA's son against ED arrest

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP building collapse: Toll rises to 8, CM to visit injured at hospital

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests three in graft case in connection with Rs 60 lakh bribery case

"A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause," Verma told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to expedite relief efforts. He had also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. CM Yogi has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Additional Director General of Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that CM Yogi is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.
Taking to social media platform X, CM Adityanath paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the incident.
"The loss of life due to the collapse of a building in Lucknow district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

India to bid for 5th Youth Olympics in 2030: Sports Minister Mandaviya

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Problems with India can be resolved through open dialogue: Nepal PM Oli

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP only party where ordinary person can also become PM, says JP Nadda

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

India presents different picture than 10 years ago, says VP Dhankhar

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

Govt making efforts to recognise teachers using innovative methods: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Lucknow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon