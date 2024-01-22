Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gujarat to showcase its global identity in border tourism on Republic Day

The tableau highlights Dhordo's inclusion in UNWTO's Best Tourism Village list, emphasizing the seamless integration of tradition, tourism, and technology in achieving the vision of a Developed India

Gujarat tourism, Sant Nagari, Spiritual Park, Pilgrims, Saints

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat government on Monday informed that its Republic Day tableau is aligned with the theme "Dhordo
Dhordo, recently recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the best tourism villages, takes centre stage in showcasing the unique blend of tradition,tourism, and technology that define the essence of a 'Developed India.'
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to an official statement, the tableau is set to feature the distinctive "Bhunga" houses of Dhordo, acknowledged by UNWTO, along with local handicrafts, Rogan art, the vibrant "Ran Utsav," Tent City, and the cultural phenomenon of Garba, which has been declared Gujarat's "Intangible Cultural Heritage" by UNESCO.
A total of 25 tableaus, including 16 from various states and union territories, and 09 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.
France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event.
Dhordo, situated in the desert of Kutch, has overcome adversities to emerge as a top tourist destination, portraying the spirit of Gujarat's border tourism in the tableau. The geographical location of Gujarat will be depicted on a rotating globe at the forefront of the tableau.
The tableau highlights Dhordo's inclusion in UNWTO's Best Tourism Village list, emphasizing the seamless integration of tradition, tourism, and technology in achieving the vision of a Developed India, the statement said.
"It also showcases the festivities of Ranotsav, Tent City experiences, and various weavings of Kutch. Noteworthy inclusions are depictions of women performing Garba in traditional attire, representing the historical culture of Gujarat. The recent UNESCO recognition of Gujarat's Garba as "Intangible Cultural Heritage" adds a layer of pride for every Gujarati and Indian," it added.
The Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, led by Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Government of Gujarat, Dheeraj Parekh, Director of Information, Arvind Patel, Additional Director of Information, Pankajbhai Modi and Dr Sanjay Kachot, Deputy Director of Information has collaborated in the preparation.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 to start on 13 Jan, all details inside

UNWTO launches education toolkit for incorporating tourism as a subject

Sena Vs Sena: SC seeks response of Maha CM Shinde on Thackeray group's plea

SC to hear Google's plea against CCI fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on April 30

77% of Gen Z students shows interest in technology industry: Report

Water supply hit in parts of north Delhi due to interconnection work: DJB

Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Rithambara share emotional hug on 'pran pratishtha' day

"Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt Ltd is overseeing the production of the tableau," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day Gujarat Indian tourism Gujarat government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon