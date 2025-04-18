Friday, April 18, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Gurugram hospital technician held in flight attendant sexual assault case

Gurugram hospital technician held in flight attendant sexual assault case

Police said they identified the accused after examining CCTV footage, interrogating the hospital staff and investigating various facts

The accused has been identified as Deepak (25), a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who had been living in Gurugram for some time. | Representational

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

A technician allegedly working at Medanta Hospital here was arrested on Friday in connection with the sexual assault on a flight attendant who was on a ventilator in the hospital, police said.

The accused has been identified as Deepak (25), a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who had been living in Gurugram for some time, they said.

A senior police officer said that during the interrogation, the accused revealed that he joined Medanta five months ago after completing his bachelor's in Operation Theatre Technology at a private university here.

Police said they identified the accused after examining CCTV footage, interrogating the hospital staff and investigating various facts.

 

"Over 50 employees of the hospital and some doctors were questioned, and footage from 800 CCTV cameras was examined. After multiple analyses, we finally identified the accused and arrested him today. He has confessed to the crime," said Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters), who led the special investigation team in the case.

The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday for further proceedings, and the probe is still underway, police added.

The incident came to light when the 46-year-old flight attendant lodged a complaint on April 14. She alleged that she was admitted to Medanta Hospital on April 5 for some treatment. And, on the next day, April 6, a man carried out digital rape on her in the hospital ICU room, where two other nurses were also present who did nothing to stop him.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

