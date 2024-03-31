Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hailstorm hit several parts of Manipur; buildings damaged in villages

The northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall, which has caused severe infrastructural damage in the region. In Assam, a portion of the roof collapsed at the Guwahati airport

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of Manipur on Sunday, causing damage to houses, buildings and crops in Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages.
The northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall, which has caused severe infrastructural damage in the region. In Assam, a portion of the roof collapsed at the Guwahati airport.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in Assam along with other northeastern states till April 4.
Meanwhile, at least four people died and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a seasonal storm hit West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.
"The seasonal storm, which was accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and damaged the houses in several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri," police said.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Manipur

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from pvt ground in Manipur's Thoubal

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

IMD weather forecasts: Heavy rain in many parts of India, details inside

Modi reignites Katchatheevu controversy, Cong say 'distortion of history'

Beyond boundaries: Shafali, Smriti and Jemimah lead the brand lineup

Apr 1, FY25: Income-tax slab to NPS, full list of updated rules from today

Sandeshkhali case: CBI custody of Shajahan's brother extended by 5 days

Panel calls for an inter-ministerial body to oversee AI regulation

Topics : Manipur Rainfall Hailstorm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon