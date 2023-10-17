Haryana CM announces creation of pool of ambulances to help patients

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the setting up of a pool of government and private ambulances to provide immediate assistance to patients in need.

"Patients will receive prompt assistance from the nearest available ambulance, ensuring timely and efficient medical care," he said at the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee held here.

Khattar also highlighted the importance of essential medicines and added that out of the 510 medicines required, instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of 65 critical medications in hospitals at all times.

Addressing a woman's complaint concerning a loan from the Friends Cooperative Building Construction Society, the chief minister ordered the immediate suspension of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies Yashpal and the dealing clerk Jasbir.

Khattar announced plans to construct a new building of the Government School of Sarai Khwaja (Arya Nagar) and allot 1.66 acres of adjacent land to the school.

Addressing the drainage issue in Ballabhgarh's sectors, the chief minister instructed the National Highways Authority of India to lay a new sewer line within three months.