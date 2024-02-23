PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 600 cr-worth First Mile Connectivity projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually inaugurating three projects that aim to create a faster, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanised coal evacuation system on Saturday in Chhattisgarh. These 'First Mile Connectivity' projects are valued at Rs 600 crore and will be carried out by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Coal India Subsidiary under the Ministry of Coal.

The First Mile Connectivity projects aim to reduce reliance on coal transportation via roads, thereby mitigating traffic congestion, road accidents, and environmental impact.

The Government of India anticipates Coal India, which accounts for 80 per cent of domestic coal output, to exceed its capex target of Rs 16,500 crore for the ongoing financial year, to about Rs 21,030 crore. According to the coal ministry, coal is the "most important and abundant fossil fuel" in the country and accounts for 55 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant

One of three key projects is the Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant, located in SECL's Dipka Areawas, which was constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 211 crore. It boasts an annual coal handling capacity of 25 MT, and the project includes an overground bunker with a capacity of 20,000 tons and a 2.1 km long conveyor belt. This facilitates rapid loading of 4,500 – 8,500 tons of coal per hour.

Chhal OCP Coal Handling Plant

The Chhal OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL's Raigarh Area was constructed at a cost of over 173 crore. With a capacity to handle 6 MT of coal annually, it features an above-ground bunker, a 1.7 km long conveyor belt, and a Silo with a capacity of 3,000 tons.

Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant

Finally, the Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant at SECL Raigarh Area, designed to handle 10 MT of coal annually, has been completed at a cost of Rs. 216 crore. Equipped with an above-ground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 1.7 km conveyor belt, the project boasts a rapid loading system capable of loading 5000-7500 tons of coal per hour, significantly streamlining the loading process and contributing to operational efficiency.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these projects aim to provide multi-modal connectivity and enhance coal infrastructure across the region while improving logistics involved in the process.

