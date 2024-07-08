Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hathras tragedy: Godman's lawyer alleges 'poisonous sprays' caused stampede

Hathras stampede update: The tragedy occurred on July 2 during an event led by Suraj Pal Singh, also known as 'Bhole Baba', a self-styled godman, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras: Bags and other belongings lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than a week after a tragic stampede at a ‘Satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras claimed the lives of 121 devotees, mainly women and children, new allegations have surfaced regarding the cause of the disaster. 

Advocate AP Singh, representing the ‘Baba’, has now suggested that the chaos was incited by ‘unidentified individuals’ who allegedly used ‘poisonous sprays’ at the gathering.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Singh, this group fled the scene immediately after deploying the sprays, hinting at a premeditated conspiracy. “Unidentified men were carrying poisonous sprays. They ran while spraying it, causing many to lose consciousness. It appeared to be a part of a pre-planned conspiracy. I urge the Special Investigation Team [SIT] to investigate who all are behind this incident,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The stampede occurred on July 2 during an event led by Suraj Pal Singh, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, a self-styled godman, in Fulari village, Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. 

In response to the catastrophe, ‘Bhole Baba’ expressed his condolences and called for justice. “I am deeply saddened by the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that those who created the chaos will not be spared. Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives,” the ‘Baba’ said.

More From This Section

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Landslides disrupt surface communication to several Arunachal districts

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

Mumbai BMW crash: Police issues LOC against 24-yr-old absconding car driver

Protest, NEET Protest, Lucknow protest, Lucknow NEET Protest

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear over 30 petitions today on re-exam; updates

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation grim, nearly 2.3 mn people affected in 28 districts


Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the main organiser of the event, has been detained and placed in judicial custody for 14 days following his recent arrest in New Delhi. After being elusive with a Rs 100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, Madhukar was questioned in court regarding the permissions for the large gathering, which he claimed to have obtained from the SDM for up to 80,000 attendees. He denied any efforts to publicise the event extensively.

Further developments in the investigation saw the arrests of two more suspects, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, enhancing the police’s probe into the incident that has gripped the nation.

Also Read

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Ghaziabad victim's kin receives Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Poisonous substance released in crowd led to stampede: Bhole Baba's lawyer

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hathras stampede: Rahul seeks more compensation for victims' kin from UP CM

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Judicial probe panel meets with locals, witnesses

Mayawati

Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not held, demands CBI probe

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Hathras case BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon