Home / India News / Himachal govt to issue SOP soon as loan scheme expanded to education abroad

CM Sukhu said that this initiative will benefit students aspiring to pursue higher studies in foreign institutions, ensuring that financial limitations do not stand in way of their education

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Days after the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved to extend benefits of the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna to overseas education, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued in this regard soon.
The state cabinet on Friday decided to expand the scope of the scheme, under which educational loan of up to Rs 20 lakh is provided at one per cent to eligible students aspiring to pursue professional and vocational courses, to include overseas educational institutions.
On Sunday, Sukhu said that this initiative will benefit students aspiring to pursue higher studies in foreign institutions, ensuring that financial limitations do not stand in the way of their educational aspirations.
 
A detailed SOP will be issued in this regard by the education department soon, he added.
The state government launched the loan scheme last year to support the eligible meritorious students of economically weaker sections. Students from families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the loan.
"Our government is committed to provide quality education to all youth and with the launch of this scheme, no deserving student in the state will be deprived of higher or professional education due to financial constraints.

"This decision reflects the state government's unwavering commitment to making quality education accessible to all, regardless of economic background. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore to support such students under this scheme," said the CM.
Sukhu further said that to ensure the effectiveness of implementation of the scheme, a grievance redressal officer will be appointed to address the concerns of students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

