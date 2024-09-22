Coldplay adds third Mumbai show after first 2 sell out within minutes

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookMyShow. The tickets for the new show, set to be held on January 21 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, will go live at 2 pm on BookMyShow. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today," Coldplay said in an X post, alongside the booking link.

According to reports, the server of BookMyShow website and app on Sunday crashed as it opened the sale for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year.

Soon, hashtags 'Coldplay', 'BookMyShow', and 'Crashed' started trending on X.

Coldplay had already announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones with the app experiencing a lot of traffic.

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon. Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well over 12.15 pm.

The ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with Rs 35000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website.

In less than an hour, the server got back up and BookMyShow shared a message of facing "heavy traffic" on every account trying to book a ticket, with the wait list going as high as 842,745 (data on BookMyShow website as per 1.39 pm).

"Because of heavy traffic, queue is moving slower than expected. Thank you for your patience!" read a message on the platform.

A few helpful fans suggested others waiting to refresh the page.

"If you are in the queue for coldplay tickets and it's going slow, refresh your page. It's going to be quicker #Coldplay #BookMyShow (sic)" said an X user.

Another claimed other platforms are selling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices.

"Dear @coldplay , fans in India are struggling to get tickets on @Bookmyshow_live with waitlists over 300k, but platforms like Viagogo (search coldplay india tickets on google, first sponsored link will be VIAGOGO)are selling them at inflated prices. #coldplayindia #BookMyShow (sic)" said a user.

"Indians everytime when they try to book tickets of Coldplay and any other major event on bookmyshow! Crashed again! #bookmyshow #Coldplay (sic)" wrote another.

"Bookmyshow server be like: Sir mai kaam hi nahi karta kuch! #BookMyShow #Coldplay (sic)" a user joked on X.

The Mumbai concert will mark Coldplay's first visit to India in eight years.

The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016.

"Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK.