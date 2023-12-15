Sensex (    %)
                        
HC collegiums yet to send recommendations for 201 judges' vacancies: Govt

Meghwal also said recommendations are yet to be received from the high court collegiums regarding the remaining 201 vacancies

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Eighty-one of the 123 proposals sent by high court collegiums for appointment of judges are at various stages of processing with the government, Parliament was informed on Friday.
The remaining 42 proposals are under the consideration of the Supreme Court Collegium, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
He also said recommendations are yet to be received from the high court collegiums regarding the remaining 201 vacancies.
"As on December 12, 123 proposals are at various stages of processing. Out of these 123 proposals, 81 proposals are at various stages of processing in the government. Forty-two proposals are under consideration with the SC collegium," Meghwal said.
According to the law ministry's website, as on December 1, of the sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges for the 25 high courts, there were 324 vacancies.
According to the established mechanism, the chief justice of a high court initiates a proposal to fill vacancies of judges. All the names recommended by the high court collegiums are sent with the views of the central government to the Supreme Court Collegium.
The apex court collegium recommends some of the names while the others are sent back to the hugh court collegiums.
The government then acts on the recommendations, with the president appointing judges. Some recommendations are returned to the Supreme Court Collegium for reconsideration.
The government appoints only those who are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

