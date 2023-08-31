Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal responded to accusations of corruption levied on him by veteran MLA Kailash Meghwal, stating that the latter was preparing to join Congress so it was natural of him (Kailash Meghwal) to throw such accusations, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).

The Union minister added, "He must have met BJP senior leaders for an assembly ticket and realised that he was not getting one this time. You must have noticed in the same programme (at Shahpura) he was endlessly praising CM Gehlot. As the matter has become political, he is speaking against me."

These comments come after MLA Meghwal was issued a show-cause notice by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding his claims against the Union minister during a public event in Shahpura.

Also Read Rajasthan BJP MLA accuses Union Min Meghwal of corruption, seeks removal BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls Rajasthan elections: Corruption is rampant in the judiciary says CM Gehlot Rajasthan elections: CM approves retirement benefits for part-time workers Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's chance at CM in the past, says RLP leader Beniwal Rajasthan BJP MLA accuses Union Min Meghwal of corruption, seeks removal

The notice emphasises that Kailash Meghwal has 10 days to respond, failing which the party will take appropriate action based on established rules. The party's election in-charge Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh have reportedly communicated the issue's details, indicating the matter's significance.

In response to queries about the allegations, Kailash Meghwal affirmed his intention to submit a comprehensive reply within the stipulated time frame. He refrained from addressing further inquiries related to the controversy.

This controversy erupted as BJP prepared for the Jan Parivartan Yatra, scheduled from September 2 ahead of Rajasthan's state Assembly elections, slated for the end of 2023. The yatra is meant to showcase the party's unity before the assembly polls, with BJP national president JP Nadda launching the first phase and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the third phase.

Kailash Meghwal, aged 89, has been a politician for nearly six decades. He is a prominent Dalit leader who began his political career with the Praja Socialist Party during the early 1960s before joining the Bharatiya Jana Sangh by the close of the same decade before joining the Janata Party.

According to a report by the Indian Express, MLA Meghwal contested the Ajmer East Assembly seat in 1980 as a BJP candidate and won. The same report noted the many times MLA Meghwal has deviated from the party's official line since 2019.

MLA Meghwal criticised the Congress government in 2019 for not following rules while convening an Assembly session. In January 2020, he remained seated during a boycott of the Governor's address by BJP MLAs.

Amid political turmoil in mid-2020, he aligned with Vasundhara Raje's faction and defended her government residency despite a High Court order.

He also openly criticised his own party's alleged role in destabilising the Gehlot government through horse-trading and expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership.

At a Shahpura event, he commended CM Ashok Gehlot and Speaker C P Joshi for their regional work and reaffirmed his commitment to truthfulness and transparency.

According to TOI, the accusations made by the MLA have prompted serious attention from the central leaders, given Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's proximity to Prime Minister Modi.