JUST IN
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal
Strong surface winds forecast, min temperature at 8.6 deg Celsius in Delhi
EC to take call on J&K elections, statehood after assembly polls: Amit Shah
JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs who lost lives
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
Digitising PDS helped save Rs 1,200 cr annually: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Country salutes brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives: Rajnath Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said

Topics
Income Tax department | BBC | Survey

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BBC
Photo: Reuters

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.