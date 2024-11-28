Business Standard
HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on BJP MPs' PIL to implement AB-PMJAY in city

Stating that 'clash of political ideologies must take a back seat' in the interest of welfare of the residents of Delhi, the petitioners sought a direction to the Delhi government

The matter would be heard next on December 11

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the AAP government on a plea by seven BJP MPs from the city seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice to the Delhi government as well as the Centre and the LG on the public interest litigation by the legislators.

"Issue notice. Counsel for the respondents prays for and is granted time to file reply on affidavits," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

The matter would be heard next on December 11.

 

The petitioners -- Harsh Malhotra, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, Yogendra Chandolia, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj-- asserted in their PIL that citizens in the capital were facing a serious issue of high out-of-pocket health and medical expenses and several have to even resort to borrowing or selling their assets in a medical emergency.

The petitioners said Delhi was the only Union Territory where the beneficial healthcare scheme for the under-privileged was yet to be implemented, thus depriving them of essential health coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

Swaraj appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners.

Stating that "clash of political ideologies must take a back seat" in the interest of welfare of the residents of Delhi, the petitioners sought a direction to the Delhi government and its health department to implement AB-PMJAY.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

