Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, CSIR tie up for R&D in defence tech

The MoU between the HQ IDS and CSIR aims to provide an umbrella framework for initiating collaborative interaction between CSIR Labs, HQ IDS and armed forces

technology, cloud computing

This partnership will also accelerate the indigenisation efforts of the armed forces for achieving 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was signed here on Thursday for technical collaboration, joint research and development in the field of defence technology, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The MoU was signed by Lt General JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), Ministry of Defence (MoD) and N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MoU between the HQ IDS and CSIR aims to provide an umbrella framework for initiating collaborative interaction between CSIR Labs, HQ IDS and armed forces, namely Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, for enhancing scientific understanding of technologies related to defence and undertaking joint research and development in dual-use technologies.
The Defence Ministry added that the HQ IDS and CSIR both share a common interest in undertaking joint research and development in defence technologies for mutual benefit, in the true spirit of 'scientific cooperation in support of Indian Armed Forces'.
This partnership will also accelerate the indigenisation efforts of the armed forces for achieving 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, labour board judge rules

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

New FTAs, lower cost of power, logistics to help boost exports: PHDCCI

Wedding season gets a good start as Delhi sees 40,000 weddings on Nov 23

Need Sebi-like regulatory model for artificial intelligence: Sanjiv Sanyal

Andhra CM disburses Rs 82 cr under YSR Kalyanamasthu, Shaadi Tohfa schemes

Topics : Indian Defence Staff defence sector Indian Army Defence Technology

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon