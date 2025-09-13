Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Health Minister JP Nadda launches mobile app for indoor navigation at AIIMS

Health Minister JP Nadda launches mobile app for indoor navigation at AIIMS

Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and AI routing algorithms, these interactive digital maps allow uninhibited real-time turn-by-turn navigation, AIIMS authorities said

Union health minister J P Nadda

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Union health minister J P Nadda on Saturday launched a mobile app, AIIMS Disha, to help patients, visitors and internal staff find their way more easily within the hospital.

Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and AI routing algorithms, these interactive digital maps allow uninhibited real-time turn-by-turn navigation, AIIMS authorities said.

Whether it is visiting the OPD room, the diagnostic centre, the pharmacy or the billing counter, this navigation system would ensure that patients and visitors reach their destinations without confusion, stress, or delay, they added.

"The concept of AIIMS Disha stands to represent our vision of leveraging next-generation AI and IoT technologies for patient-centric services. Thus positioning AIIMS not only as a healthcare institution but also as a pioneer for digital infrastructural purchases for hospital navigation," said Dr M Srinivas, director, AIIMS Delhi.

 

The technology used is the BLE Beacon Network, as part of which beacons strategically located transmit location signals for room-level accuracy. The application provides 2D maps of the hospital portraying detailed floor plans and points of interest. Intelligent algorithms recommend the shortest or most accessible path based on user location and mobility needs, an AIIMS statement said.

Navigation is possible even without an internet connection.

Officials said that AIIMS Disha will help increase operational efficiency, reduce wait times and ensure a stress-free experience.

The key features of the application include customised routes for personal wheelchairs for patients with some form of mobility issues, turn-by-turn voice and visual navigation (multilingual and accessibility-on-demand) facility and multi-floor and multi-building navigation routing.

Through the app, one can search for doctors, labs, pharmacies, billing counters, and amenities, officials said.

Crowd flow management can be done through live heat maps. Android- and iOS-operated kiosks are also available inside the premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda AIIMS Health Ministry

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

