Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight

Andhra Pradesh cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine more were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal

FIRE

According to the police, the owner of Surya Sri Fire Works, Adabala Srinivas, was also among the dead (Representative Image from file)

Press Trust of India Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the cracker unit blast here in Kakinada district rose by one overnight to reach 21, said an official on Sunday.

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine more were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal on Saturday.

"Death toll is 21. One death after midnight," the official told PTI.

According to the police, the owner of Surya Sri Fire Works, Adabala Srinivas, was also among the dead.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who called on the workers injured in the crackers unit blast and undergoing treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital, observed that the owner of the crackers unit flouting rules led to the disaster.

 

Also Read

explosion

20 dead, 6 injured as cracker unit explodes in Andhra, CM to visit spot

milk factory amul mother dairy

Andhra milk contamination: Fifth death reported, 15 undergoing treatment

solar, solar power, china

IPO-bound CleanMax to build 200-MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala temple complex

What are 'e-nose' and 'e-tongue' techs being deployed at Tirumala temple?

Indian Rupee

Andhra Pradesh to host energy 'Investment Bazar' in Vijayawada on Feb 24

He noted that an excess number of employees over the permitted number were engaged in work in view of festivals and fairs.

"It is deplorable that a workplace which has permission to employ eight people has engaged 31. Will tighten rules to avoid recurrence of this kind of incident in the future," said Kalyan in a press release.

According to the actor-politician, the government will bear the entire expenditure of treatment for the injured workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flights

18 flights from Chennai to West Asia cancelled amid escalating tensions

Air India

Air India cancels multiple international flights amid tensions in West Asia

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Explosion

At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Real estate company's CEO arrested for duping lawyers of ₹6 cr in Gurugram

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Death toll kakinada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict