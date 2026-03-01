At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil
Press Trust of India Nagpur
At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.
The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, they said.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST