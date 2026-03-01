Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil

Representative Image: The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, they said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

