Home / India News / 18 flights from Chennai to West Asia cancelled amid escalating tensions

18 flights from Chennai to West Asia cancelled amid escalating tensions

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Some of the airlines that have cancelled the flight movement include Emirates, Etihad, IndiGo, Gulf Air, among others (Source/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
Passengers were left high and dry as several international flights were affected on Sunday following the conflict in West Asia, airport authorities said on Sunday.

As many as 18 international flights operating between Chennai and Gulf countries have been cancelled, sources in the Chennai Airport said.

The Chennai Airport issued an advisory instructing passengers bound for overseas destinations, particularly via the West Asian countries, to check with their respective airlines ahead of their journey.

Some of the airlines that have cancelled the flight movement include Emirates, Etihad, IndiGo, Gulf Air, among others.

Meanwhile, Tiruchirappalli airport in an advisory said Air India Express operating on the Dubai-Tiruchirappalli sector on Sunday has been cancelled.

 

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, it said in an update.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Israel with missiles and drones and also striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions flights cancelled

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

