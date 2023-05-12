Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

"India needs about 100 million new jobs and all of this will not come from companies and it will come from across sectors. A huge amount of jobs will come from consumption, hospitality, health care and services sector. There will be remote health care services sector which can be another IT industry," Chandrasekaran said.



"If IT/BPO can create 10-15 jobs then we can create similar number of jobs in healthcare sector," the chairman said.



Taking a optimistic stance on job creation, the Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran said new jobs will created by the consumption, hospitality, healthcare and services sectors.