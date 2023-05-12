close

Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Both Tata Motors and Tata Power have set up separate subsidiaries to make the foray into EV and green energy

BS Reporter Mumbai
N Chandrasekaran

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Taking a optimistic stance on job creation, the Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran said new jobs will created by the consumption, hospitality, healthcare and services sectors.
 
"India needs about 100 million new jobs and all of this will not come from companies and it will come from across sectors. A huge amount of jobs will come from consumption, hospitality, health care and services sector. There will be remote health care services sector which can be another IT industry," Chandrasekaran said.

"If IT/BPO can create 10-15 jobs then we can create similar number of jobs in healthcare sector," the chairman said.
 
India is best when it comes to digital, energy and supply chain. For the energy sector, the need for growth is three times by 2050 and India will deliver, he said.
 
"We (Tata group) are doing a number of things; huge transitions in automobile moving towards electric vehicles, renewable energy, mobile telecom infrastructure, lithium batteries, electronics," Chandra said.
 
The Tata group is investing $90 billion in the next five years in these sectors, Chandra had told media late last year.
 
While Tata Motors has become India's biggest EV car maker, Tata Power is spending Rs 75,000 crore in renewable energy projects. Both Tata Motors and Tata Power have set up separate subsidiaries to make the foray into EV and green energy.

healthcare N Chandrasekaran jobs

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

