Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Healthcare svcs affected in Bengal as junior docs continue ceasework

Healthcare svcs affected in Bengal as junior docs continue ceasework

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the doctors protesting over the rape and killing of the medic

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

The court said judges and doctors cannot strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Healthcare services were affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Saturday as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 16th consecutive day to protest the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Senior doctors were attending to patients at the emergency services at government hospitals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Our protest will continue till justice is served to our sister. There cannot be any alternative to that," an agitating doctor at theKMCH told PTI.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the doctors protesting over the rape and killing of the medic to resume work and directed that no coercive action would be taken against them.
The court said judges and doctors cannot strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.
Apart from demanding justice for the woman medic, the junior doctors have been pressing for the removal of several people in theKMCH's administration.

More From This Section

Kerala High court

Wayanad landslides instance of nature reacting to human greed: Kerala HC

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi Mayor orders inquiry into infant's death during KG Hospital shutdown

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

Toll at 41 in Nepal accident, IAF aircraft to bring back bodies of Indians

Doctors

Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

Bowing to their demand, the West Bengal government on Wednesday night removed three senior officials of the Kar Medical College and Hospital and also cancelled the order to shift the hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.
On August 9, the police recovered the body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of theKMCH.
A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Home minister Amit Shah to attend an anti-Naxal review meet in Raipur today

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape: Relief to patients as doctors' associations call off strike

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Medic murder: Healthcare svcs affected in WB as doctors continue ceasework

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of ex-principal, 4 others

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Aiims, RML's doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

Topics : Bengal doctors strike Indian healthcare doctors protests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon