Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi Mayor orders inquiry into infant's death during KG Hospital shutdown

Delhi Mayor orders inquiry into infant's death during KG Hospital shutdown

The statement further emphasised that a power backup system was operational in the hospital's operating theatre (OT), ensuring that critical functions continued without interruption

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Mayor Oberoi took cognizance of a media report that indicated the infant's death was caused by the non-availability of power back and directed the MCD Commissioner to initiate a comprehensive inquiry

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to investigate the death of an infant at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.
The incident occurred reportedly due to a lack of power backup during a planned shutdown at the hospital on August 22.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mayor Oberoi took cognizance of a media report that indicated the infant's death was caused by the non-availability of power back and directed the MCD Commissioner to initiate a comprehensive inquiry.
"One media report indicates that an infant has unfortunately died due to non-availability of power backup, during a planned shutdown at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital on August 22. You are requested to immediately set up an inquiry to get to the root of the matter and identify the cause of this most unfortunate incident so that we can initiate action accordingly," the Mayor said in a statement.
Earlier, MCD issued a statement refuting allegations that the power shutdown impacted medical procedures of the day. In its statement on August 22, the MCD clarified that while there was a brief power disruption, essential services were not affected.
The statement further emphasised that a power backup system was operational in the hospital's operating theatre (OT), ensuring that critical functions continued without interruption.

More From This Section

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

Toll at 41 in Nepal accident, IAF aircraft to bring back bodies of Indians

Doctors

Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Delhi govt's transport dept to scrap unregistered, impounded e-rickshaws

Amit Shah

HM Shah to chair anti-Naxal review meeting today in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

PremiumPhoto: Shutterstock

UP govt offers 200 acres in Greater Noida to Ducati for racetrack

"The hospital conducted three deliveries today, with two occurring during daylight hours and the third in the evening, by which time power had been fully restored. All procedures were conducted under standard conditions," the statement mentioned.
"The child, who had been on a ventilator for five days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), experienced breathing difficulties post-delivery," it added.
The MCD clarified that the ventilator's power backup was functioning correctly throughout the child's stay and that the parents were kept informed about the child's health condition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shelly Oberoi

Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running from basement

Supreme Court

SC slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste in Delhi

Election Commission

MCD seeks EC's permission for Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

Delhi High Court

No bar on political parties from contesting municipal polls: Delhi HC

Shikhar Dhawan

LIVE news: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from all formats, posts video for fans

Topics : Delhi municipal elections Government hospitals Internet shutdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon