Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi HC on plea to remove Kejriwal as CM

A plea was filed by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sandeep Kumar seeking to dislodge Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of Delhi chief minister

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday said the plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister (CM) post of the national capital was filed for "publicity" and "heavy costs" should be imposed on former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sandeep Kumar. This was the third plea that was filed for Kejriwal's removal from the CM post.

Earlier, on April 4, a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the matter, stating that Kejriwal's continuation as chief minister was a matter of personal choice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench had previously also dismissed a similar PIL, noting the petitioner's failure to demonstrate any legal impediment preventing the arrested chief minister from holding office. It was emphasised that judicial intervention was unwarranted, as this matter fell within the purview of other state organs.

Kejriwal has been remanded to judicial custody until April 15 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. He is currently lodged at Tihar Jail.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Arvind Kejriwal has also been intrinsically involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, wherein the policy was drafted and implemented in a manner wherein certain private persons were favoured and benefitted in a quid pro quo of receiving kickbacks," news agency PTI quoted the probe agency as saying in its remand.

For the first time in independent India, a serving chief minister has been arrested. The arrest follows Kejriwal's repeated failure to appear before the investigation agency, despite nine summonses, which he deemed "illegal."

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Kejriwal tells HC his arrest has 'ulterior motive' to disintegrate AAP

Suspended Maldives minister apologises after post on Indian flag sparks row

Noida traffic advisory issued amid re-surfacing work on elevated flyover

Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

Delhi excise policy scam case: BRS leader K Kavitha denied interim bail

Apple pivots to housing for Indian factory workers. Plans 78,000 homes


Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the case. However, Singh has been granted bail following a directive from the Supreme Court.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court AAP government AAP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon