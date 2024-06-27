Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monsoon poised to arrive national capital in next two to three days: IMD

The IMD said in a statement that conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in Delhi during the next two to three days

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Following the rains, Delhi saw a drop of four degrees in the maximum temperature from the high of 39 degrees Celsius noted on Wednesday, according to the IMD. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon is poised to grace the national capital in the next two to three days, bringing much-anticipated relief from the summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
The IMD said in a statement that conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in Delhi during the next two to three days.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26. It arrived on June 30 in 2022, on July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020, according to IMD data.
On Thursday morning, rain lashed parts of the city, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 35.4 degrees Celsius.
The national capital recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.
Parts of Delhi recorded varying amounts of rainfall: Palam received 17.6 mm, Lodhi Colony recorded 9.6 mm, and Ridge received 6.2 mm.
Following the rains, Delhi saw a drop of four degrees in the maximum temperature from the high of 39 degrees Celsius noted on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Monsoon IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon