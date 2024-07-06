Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heavy downpour in Himachal, roads closed; Dharamshala records 214.6 mm rain

Shimla meteorological office has issued a yellow alert, warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Representative Image: Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark.
According to the emergency operation centre, 150 roads, including 111 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, nine in Shimla, eight each in Chamba and Kullu, and one in Kangra district, are closed for traffic following torrential rains

The centre also said that 334 transformers are disrupted and 55 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kangra's Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 214.6 mm, followed by Palampur 212.4 mm, Jogindernagar 169 mm, Kangra city 157.6 mm, Baijnath 142 mm, Jot 95.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 90.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira 72 mm, Dhaulakuan 70 mm, Ghamroor 68.2 mm, Nadaun 63 mm and Berthin 58.8 mm.
The Shimla meteorological office has issued a yellow alert, warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12.
Other tourist destinations of Dalhousie received 31 mm of rain, Manali received 30 mm, Kasauli 24 mm, Narkanda 19 mm and Shimla 17.2 mm.
According to the parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.
The minimum temperatures witnessed an appreciable fall and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night.
On Thursday night Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.
So far, the state has received 72.1 mm of rain against the normal of 35 mm, an excess of 106 per cent in the month of July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to be on 'alert' amid heavy rainfall

Flood, Junagadh flood, Gujarat Flood

Water level of rivers in Bihar rising due to incessant rain, say officials

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Heavy rains in Rajasthan lead to wall collapse, toddler among three killed

Flood, Assam Flood, Morigaon Flood

Assam flood crisis: Death toll touches 56, 16 lakh affected in 29 districts

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

PIL filed in Supreme Court over multiple bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

Topics : heavy rains Himachal Pradesh Heavy rain and thunderstorm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon