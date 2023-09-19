Here is why schools in Noida will remain closed between September 21-25

Schools in Noida will remain closed from September 21-25 due to the international trade exhibition at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

Some of the schools have said that they will conduct online classes during the said period and will take exams virtually. The schools have also sent circulars to parents informing them about the closure.

The international trade exhibition at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will be inaugurated by President Droupadi on September 21. As many as 17 government departments will set up stalls at the trade exhibition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the international trade show will serve as a platform for the world to witness the wonderful craft, cuisine, and culture of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, more than 500,000 visitors, including international attendees, are expected to attend the international trade exhibition.

According to the official website of the event, the trade exhibition will "showcase ODOP (One District One Product), GI-tag products, and a whole lot of other products that are created and manufactured across Uttar Pradesh and that have immense potential to be marketed globally".

Spread across an area of over 50,000 sq metre, the trade exhibition will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm, and public hours will be from 3 pm to 8 pm.