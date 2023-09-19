close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Here is why schools in Noida will remain closed between September 21-25

The international trade exhibition at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will be inaugurated by President Droupadi on September 21

schools

Some of the schools have said that they will conduct online classes

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Schools in Noida will remain closed from September 21-25 due to the international trade exhibition at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

Some of the schools have said that they will conduct online classes during the said period and will take exams virtually. The schools have also sent circulars to parents informing them about the closure.

The international trade exhibition at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will be inaugurated by President Droupadi on September 21. As many as 17 government departments will set up stalls at the trade exhibition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the international trade show will serve as a platform for the world to witness the wonderful craft, cuisine, and culture of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, more than 500,000 visitors, including international attendees, are expected to attend the international trade exhibition.

According to the official website of the event, the trade exhibition will "showcase ODOP (One District One Product), GI-tag products, and a whole lot of other products that are created and manufactured across Uttar Pradesh and that have immense potential to be marketed globally".

Spread across an area of over 50,000 sq metre, the trade exhibition will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm, and public hours will be from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

US, India withdraw 6 trade disputes: Will this bonhomie sustain over time?

Euro's use in international payments at 3-year low, Yuan's at 5 month high

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

LS adjourns till Sept 20 after Centre introduces Women Reservation Bill

PM urges MPs of both houses to pass Women's Reservation Bill unanimously

Old Parliament building will be known as Samvidhan Sadan: Om Birla

Govt's new bill on women's reservation will strengthen democracy: PM Modi

Parliament not place to work for party's growth but for nation: PM Modi

Topics : exhibition BS Web Reports Trade Fair

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session LIVEApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon