NH-5 in Himachal blocked due to landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur

National Highway-5 has been blocked due on Friday to heavy landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
A part of the highway was damaged due to the landslide.
The traffic connectivity to Kinnaur and Spiti was cut off due to the landslide, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.
KL Suman, Executive Engineer of the National Highway Authority, said, "The road has started caving in from the top at the landslide. A 380-meter stretch of NH-5 has been damaged due to the landslide."
National Highway 5 was completely blocked near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district. About 380 meters of the National Highway completely caved, which disrupted vehicular movement.
There is no alternate route to Kinnaur.
