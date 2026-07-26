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High-powered task force on exam reforms set up under Nandan Nilekani: PM

PM Narendra Modi announces a high-powered examination reforms task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, saying those behind exam leaks are now in jail

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.  In a video message shared on social media, the Prime Minister also asserted that those who played with the future of students are now behind bars. 
  The development comes a day after the Centre accepted all demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had led nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters. 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Nandan Nilekani Question paper leak education system

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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