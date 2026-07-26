Delhi likely to see light rain today, more showers over next few days

Delhi is likely to witness light rain and generally cloudy skies on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, over the next few days.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country.

What is the Delhi weather forecast?

According to the IMD's latest forecast, Delhi is expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Sunday, with cloudy skies prevailing through the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius.

Where is heavy rainfall likely across India?

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across much of northwest India over the coming week, with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand expected to remain under an active monsoon spell.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir throughout the week, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to receive heavy showers at various places.

Across central India, widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

In eastern India, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Bihar is likely to see increased rainfall from early next week.

The Northeast is also likely to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In western India, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Konkan and Marathwada are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while in south India, widespread rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu later in the week.

What is the Assam flood situation?

The flood situation in Assam remained grim, with over 655,000 people affected across six districts and four more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from this year's floods to 66, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with nearly 290,000 people impacted, followed by Charaideo and Jorhat. A total of 810 villages remained inundated, while floods damaged around 34,971 hectares of cropland and affected roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

The state administration has set up 274 relief camps and relief distribution centres, sheltering 18,902 displaced people. The Dikhou and Dhansiri rivers continued to flow above the danger mark in parts of the state.