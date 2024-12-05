Business Standard
Home / India News / Higher prices of tomato, potato make home cooked meals dearer in Nov

Higher prices of tomato, potato make home cooked meals dearer in Nov

A vegetarian thali's price increased 7 per cent on year to Rs 32.7, primarily on a 35 per cent jump in tomato prices to Rs 53 per kg and 50 per cent increase in potato at Rs 37 per kg

Compared with October, a 17 per cent decline in tomato prices helped in a 2 per cent reduction in the cost of vegetarian thali. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Home cooked meals became dearer in November compared to the year-ago period due to higher prices of tomato and potato, according to a report on Thursday.

A vegetarian thali's price increased 7 per cent on year to Rs 32.7, primarily on a 35 per cent jump in tomato prices to Rs 53 per kg and 50 per cent increase in potato at Rs 37 per kg, rating agency Crisil's monthly 'Roti Rice Rate' report said.

Additionally, prices of pulses rose 10 per cent, it said, adding that they will decline with fresh arrivals in December, while import duty hike led to a 13 per cent increase in vegetable oil prices.

 

An 11 per cent decrease in fuel cost due to an LPG price cut that helped ease the pressure on the thali cost.

A non-vegetarian thali cost inched up 2 per cent to Rs 61.5 in November due to a 3 per cent increase in the cost of broilers, which have a 50 per cent weightage in computation.

Compared with October, a 17 per cent decline in tomato prices helped in a 2 per cent reduction in the cost of vegetarian thali at Rs 32.7, while the non-vegetarian thali cost was flat.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

