Himachal CM dedicates development projects worth Rs 30.70 crore to state

Chief Minister highlighted the commitment of the state government for the welfare and upliftment of people of the state as well as residents of Kinnaur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated to state developmental projects worth Rs 30.70 crore at an event held in Kinnaur district on Saturday.

Speaking on occasion, CM Sukhu emphasized that these projects would directly benefit local residents.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated an EVM storage warehouse at Recongpeo, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.69 crore, along with six Type-II quarters for treasury office staff costing Rs 94.95 lakh. He also inaugurated a 250 MT Controlled Atmosphere storage facility (CA store), completed with an investment of Rs 6.85 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several flood protection works, including those at Rokti Nallah in Sangla gram panchayat with an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 crore and at Shango (Left Bank) in Katgaon gram panchayat, Tehsil Nichar, with a budget of Rs 6.95 crore.

 

He also initiated projects for flood protection in Sapni village, costing Rs 5.13 crore, the channelization of Kotangtee Khad in Tehsil Kalpa with an expenditure of Rs 1.88 crore and a flood protection project worth Rs 94.38 lakh on the Baspa River at Rakchem in Rakchem gram panchayat. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for a sewerage scheme worth Rs 3.96 crore for Namgia village.

The Chief Minister highlighted the commitment of the state government for the welfare and upliftment of people of the state as well as residents of Kinnaur. He said that ongoing efforts of the state government would alleviate the hardships faced by people in tribal areas and the government has started various schemes and programmes to bring essential services closer to their homes.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating these significant developmental projects to the area, noting that these initiatives would greatly benefit the people and foster long-term growth in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

