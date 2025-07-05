Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Himachal first to use Aadhaar face recognition for ration distribution

Himachal first to use Aadhaar face recognition for ration distribution

The new system is expected to improve the authentication success rate and reduce verification time, ensuring a faster and more efficient ration distribution process, the official statement added

New Aadhaar app

With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible, Butail noted. | File Image

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to introduce Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS), officials said on Saturday.

Until now, authentication was carried out using either OTP-based or biometric methods. However, frequent challenges such as SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches at the UIDAI end were causing inconvenience to the beneficiaries, Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, said in a statement.

With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible, Butail noted, adding that, unlike traditional methods, this new facility uses a mobile camera via an app installed on the fair price shop (FPS) owner's smartphone, enabling direct facial authentication of beneficiaries.

 

"In a significant technological advancement, the department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG), Himachal Pradesh, has introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS)," Butail said.

He emphasised that this pioneering initiative underscores the state's commitment to leveraging digital technology for enhancing public service delivery and promoting inclusive access to essential services.

The new system is expected to improve the authentication success rate and reduce verification time, ensuring a faster and more efficient ration distribution process, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aadhaar Himachal Pradesh Aadhaar authentication

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

