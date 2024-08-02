Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Himachal gets yellow alert, heavy rain likely till Aug 6; 115 roads closed

Himachal Pradesh received 266.4 mm rains compared to normal rainfall of 376.6 mm, a deficit of 29 per cent from June 1 to August 2, 2024

Himachal Pradesh

Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 1 | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The meteorological office here on Friday issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places in ten out districts of Himachal Pradesh till August 6.
A total of 115 roads -- 46 in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 15 in Shimla, six each in kangra and Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti -- are closed for vehicular traffic following heavy rains in the state.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According the state emergency operation centre, 225 transformers and 111 water supply schemes have been affected.
Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 1 and the state has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 655 crore, according to the centre.
The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes, Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said.
The MeT office also cautioned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas and damage to plantations and standing crops and houses due to strong winds, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

More From This Section

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla selected for Indo-US mission to ISS: Isro

SC says no major breach in NEET-UG, raises concerns over NTA's exam conduct

LIVE: CCEA approves construction of 8 NH projects at investment of Rs 50k cr, says Vaishnaw

Delhi High Court transfers investigation into coaching centre deaths to CBI

West Bengal CM slams GST on insurance premiums, urges Centre to reconsider

Meanwhile, light rains continued in parts of the state. Kasol recorded 33 mm of rain followed by 19 mm in Seobagh, 11 mm in Hamirpur, 10 mm in Manali, 7.2 mm in Nahan, 7 mm each in Nadaun and Bilaspur, 6 mm in Jubbarhatti, 3 mm each in Dharamshala, Solan and Keylong and 2 mm each in Mandi and Chamba.
Shimla received light showers.
Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of 12.5 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 36.4 degree Celsius.
Himachal Pradesh received 266.4 mm rains compared to normal rainfall of 376.6 mm, a deficit of 29 per cent from June 1 to August 2, 2024.
The tribal Lahaul and Spiti district had the highest rain deficit at 78 per cent followed by Kinnaur 50 percent, Una 40 percent, Sirmaur 38 percent, Solan and Chamba 35 percent, Hamirpur 31 percent and Bilaspur 24 percent.
Kangra district has the lowest deficit of eight percent, followed by Shimla 11 percent, Mandi 13 percent and Kullu 20 percent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himachal cloudburst: Death toll rises to 8, rescue operations underway

IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, MP; orange alert for Kerala, Himachal

Himachal cloudbursts: 5 dead, over 50 missing; IMD issues flash flood alert

Central financial assistance sought for cloudburst-hit Himachal, U'khand

Himachal cloudburst: Rescue ops underway to trace 45 missing people

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Rainfall Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon